Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Raised by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises about 1.0% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,297,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $208.86 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $178.27 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.58.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

