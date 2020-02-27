Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,901 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 1.7% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $9.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,403,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,137. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $178.27 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.54 and its 200-day moving average is $206.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

