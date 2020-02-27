Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,626 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 73,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27,322 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $210.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.58. The company has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $178.27 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

