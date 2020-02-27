McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.40 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 3,934,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of -0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,414 shares during the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $3,157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 283,680 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth about $2,075,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 124,098 shares in the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

