McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.03. 3,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,295. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $147.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $308,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $117,640.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $389,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGRC. ValuEngine cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

