McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:MCKS opened at GBX 270 ($3.55) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 272.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 246.86. McKay Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 215 ($2.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 286 ($3.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $254.51 million and a P/E ratio of 21.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26.

McKay Securities Company Profile

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

