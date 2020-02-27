Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,916. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.14%.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

There is no company description available for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.