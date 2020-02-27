Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Receives Hold Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 106.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Facilities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS MFCSF opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

