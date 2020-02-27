Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Update

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the January 30th total of 66,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 16,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $95,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 42,571 shares of company stock valued at $240,625 over the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Medical Transcription Billing alerts:

NASDAQ:MTBC traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,560. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. Medical Transcription Billing has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

MTBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Transcription Billing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Transcription Billing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.