MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. MedicCoin has a market cap of $31,104.00 and $750.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.