MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of MediciNova in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for MediciNova’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

MNOV stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. MediciNova has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.60 million, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

