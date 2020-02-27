Medifast (NYSE:MED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Medifast (NYSE:MED) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $170.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 62.93%.

MED traded down $8.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.82. The stock had a trading volume of 954,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,183. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.71. Medifast has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $159.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.87.

Get Medifast alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MED. Dougherty & Co downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.25.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.