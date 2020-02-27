Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.25% from the company’s previous close.

MED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.25.

NYSE MED traded down $6.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.60. 312,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,126. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.87. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.41.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $170.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 62.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MED. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter worth $53,113,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Medifast by 133.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 342,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,463,000 after acquiring an additional 195,604 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Medifast by 34.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 393,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,783,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Medifast by 114.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 78,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medifast by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56,297 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

