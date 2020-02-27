Medpace Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Medpace in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. CSFB boosted their target price on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $99.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Medpace has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $109.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Medpace by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

