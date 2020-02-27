Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stake Boosted by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.8% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Watch Point Trust Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.98. 7,262,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,819,079. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.18. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

