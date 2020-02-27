MEG Energy (MEG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect MEG Energy to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -5.95. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.06 and a 1 year high of C$8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. CSFB increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.86.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

