Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target Cut to GBX 682

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its target price decreased by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 799 ($10.51) to GBX 682 ($8.97) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s current price.

MGGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meggitt from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.29) price target (down from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meggitt from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 580.09 ($7.63).

Shares of LON:MGGT opened at GBX 554.80 ($7.30) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 664.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 638.28. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

