Meggitt (LON:MGGT) PT Raised to GBX 500 at Barclays

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.88% from the company’s current price.

MGGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meggitt from GBX 799 ($10.51) to GBX 682 ($8.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meggitt from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.29) target price (down previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Meggitt from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 580.09 ($7.63).

LON:MGGT opened at GBX 554.80 ($7.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 664.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 638.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 29.99.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

