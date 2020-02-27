Melcor REIT (MR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Melcor REIT has a one year low of C$21.80 and a one year high of C$33.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

