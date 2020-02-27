MenaPay (MPAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $888,918.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $888,918.00 and approximately $166,380.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.43 or 0.02580918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00218703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00045446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,649,495 tokens. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

