Merck KGaA (MKGAF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

MKGAF stock opened at $124.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.56. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

