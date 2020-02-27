Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Director Donald C. Berg Buys 5,000 Shares

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Director Donald C. Berg purchased 5,000 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $137,300.00.

Shares of MDP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.30. 172,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,564. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Meredith had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Meredith’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. This is a boost from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,998,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,638,000 after buying an additional 4,360,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meredith by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in Meredith by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,689,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 103,317 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meredith by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,444,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103,549 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 891,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after purchasing an additional 205,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meredith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

