Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the January 30th total of 47,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MREO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.78. 20,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,268. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90. Mereo BioPharma Group has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $8.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group stock. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 256,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Mereo BioPharma Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

