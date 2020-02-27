Meridian Energy Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:MEZ)

Meridian Energy Ltd (ASX:MEZ) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of MEZ traded down A$0.55 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching A$4.70 ($3.33). 82,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$4.77. Meridian Energy has a 12 month low of A$3.40 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of A$5.55 ($3.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Meridian Energy alerts:

Meridian Energy Company Profile

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retail of electricity. It generates electricity through seven hydro power stations and five wind farms in New Zealand; three hydro power stations and two wind farms in Australia; and a solar farm in Tongatapu, Tonga. The company sells its electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers under the Meridian and Powershop brand names.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.