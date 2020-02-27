Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,125,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 5.58% of Meritor worth $108,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 7.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 5.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 235,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Meritor Inc has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $27.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.27.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTOR shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

In related news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $352,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $85,689.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,228 shares of company stock valued at $5,848,332 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.