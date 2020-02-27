Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan Sells 8,206 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 8,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.09, for a total value of $2,191,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,347 shares in the company, valued at $20,658,610.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, John James Sullivan sold 1,702 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $435,746.04.

MLAB stock traded down $9.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.01. 32,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.14 and its 200 day moving average is $240.02. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.21 and a twelve month high of $271.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.54 and a beta of 0.19.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.94). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,405,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

