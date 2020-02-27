Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells $435,746.04 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $435,746.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,648,752.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, John James Sullivan sold 8,206 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.09, for a total value of $2,191,740.54.

Shares of MLAB traded down $9.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.01. 32,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,691. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.21 and a 52 week high of $271.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 220.54 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.02.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

