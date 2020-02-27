Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million.

MESO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mesoblast has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $821.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MESO shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

