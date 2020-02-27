Metal (MTL) Price Tops $0.30

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Metal token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00003400 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Huobi and OKEx. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Metal has a market cap of $19.38 million and $6.30 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.61 or 0.02582593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00219030 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00045677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00129631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,183,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, OKEx, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Tidex, IDEX, Huobi, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.