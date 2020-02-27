MetaMorph (METM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $36,886.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, BitMart, LATOKEN and IDEX. MetaMorph has a market cap of $135,700.00 and approximately $36,886.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 34.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00048888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00495035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $585.76 or 0.06618283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00063777 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028211 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005394 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011261 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, LATOKEN, Mercatox, BiteBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

