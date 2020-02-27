Metaverse ETP (ETP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.89 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $20.89 million and $549,180.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003028 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, TOPBTC, QBTC and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.27 or 0.02601360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00087689 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,682,270 coins and its circulating supply is 77,682,166 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, QBTC, TOPBTC, HitBTC, RightBTC and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

