Methode Electronics (MEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Methode Electronics has set its FY20 guidance at $3.25-3.55 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Methode Electronics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MEI opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.53. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

MEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

