MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

MGP Ingredients has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. MGP Ingredients has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,139. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $541.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.63.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.