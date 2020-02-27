Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Lowered by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 363,125 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 36,281,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,204,350. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

