Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $195.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) received a $195.00 price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,394,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,203,272. The firm has a market cap of $1,294.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.93 and a 200-day moving average of $151.38. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $106.87 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,091,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,681,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,988,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 208,079,583 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,492,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

