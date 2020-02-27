MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Update

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the January 30th total of 35,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MICT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. 41,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,029. The company has a current ratio of 15.23, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MICT has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.73.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MICT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MICT stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.69% of MICT as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

