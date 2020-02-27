Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $142.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.32. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

