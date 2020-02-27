Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Short Interest Down 45.4% in February

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the January 30th total of 158,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 268,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MCEP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.22. 249,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,774. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $6.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Mid-Con Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.