MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Update

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 30th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Douglas H. Greeff purchased 1,500 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $47,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at $90,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

MOFG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

