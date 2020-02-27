Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the January 30th total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIST shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MIST opened at $19.85 on Thursday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 270,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,563,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.