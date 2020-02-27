Miller Industries (MLR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:MLR traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $341.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.02. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

