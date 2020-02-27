Mimecast Ltd to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mimecast in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MIME. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of MIME traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,359. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.09, a PEG ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $54.57.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,626,665 shares in the company, valued at $81,105,516.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $32,614,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 2,270.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 551,849 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,467,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,350,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mimecast by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.