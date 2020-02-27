MineBee Price Tops $0.0311 on Exchanges (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, MineBee has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. MineBee has a market cap of $56.96 million and approximately $297,247.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MineBee token can currently be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.71 or 0.02619903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00218760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00045432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00129542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io. MineBee’s official message board is medium.com/minebee.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

