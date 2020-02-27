Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the January 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ MITK traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 470,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.40. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $13.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.