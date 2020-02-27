Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the January 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1045 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 216,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MUFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

