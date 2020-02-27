Mohawk Group (MWK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Mohawk Group stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Mohawk Group has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

