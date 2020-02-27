Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 176.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,182 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.57% of Molina Healthcare worth $48,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,154 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 60.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,789,000 after acquiring an additional 348,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 294.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after acquiring an additional 148,085 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 49.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 322,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 106,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after acquiring an additional 98,966 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,875 shares of company stock worth $681,569. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $128.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.