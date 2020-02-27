Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Short Interest Up 17.8% in February

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the January 30th total of 3,030,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of MOH traded down $4.55 on Thursday, hitting $124.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.72. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,875 shares of company stock valued at $681,569 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 515.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

