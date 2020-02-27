Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million.

MNTA stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,665. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ian Fier sold 15,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $531,617.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $37,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,638 shares of company stock worth $6,633,279 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNTA. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.35.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

