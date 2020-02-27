Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 146,178.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,169 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Momo were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Momo by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.12. Momo Inc has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.62 million. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. On average, analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.